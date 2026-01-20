Jury Deliberating in Kevin West's Murder Trial

The jury is deliberating in Kevin West's trial where the former fire battalion chief is facing life in prison if convicted of murdering his wife, Marcy West, in order to carry on an affair. (1/20/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Kathryn Restelli testifies

Kathryn Restelli Admits To Plotting Husband's Murder At Brother's Trial

Kevin West verdict

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Kevin West

Jury Deliberating in Kevin West's Murder Trial

Attorney Ben Chew

Johnny Depp's Attorney Weighs in On Brendan Banfield Trial

kevin west defense closing arguments

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

kevin west closing arguments

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Kevin West in court

Kevin West Testifies, Denies Murdering Wife

Kevin West testifies

Kevin West Details Marriage to Marcy West, Affair with Cynthia Ward

dennis west testifies

Kevin West's Father Testifies About Events After Marcy West's Death

Brendan Banfield day 3

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 3

Susan Embert verdict

Disguised As Suicide Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Post-murder sleeping arrangements

Brendan Banfield, Au Pair Slept in Room Where Alleged Murders Occurred

MORE VIDEOS