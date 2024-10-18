Jury Hears Sarah Boone's 911 Call In Suitcase Murder Trial

The jury hears the 911 call made by defendant Sarah Boone. In the audio Boone is heard telling the dispatcher that Jorge Torres Jr. 'has blood coming out of his mouth. She is given instructions in order to perform CPR on Torres. (10/18/24)

