Jury Seated in MA v. Ingolf Tuerk: Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial

Dr. Ingolf Tuerk is accused of fatally strangling his wife, Kathleen McLean, in their Massachusetts home. Tuerk told police McLean hit him and he reacted by choking her, panicked, and dumped her body in a pond. Jurors have been empaneled. (3/26/25) MORE