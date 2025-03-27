Jury Seated in MA v. Ingolf Tuerk: Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial

Dr. Ingolf Tuerk is accused of fatally strangling his wife, Kathleen McLean, in their Massachusetts home. Tuerk told police McLean hit him and he reacted by choking her, panicked, and dumped her body in a pond. Jurors have been empaneled. (3/26/25) MORE

Linda Stermer Jury Seated

Jury Seated in Battered & Burned Murder Trial

Charles Vallow: Lori Threatened to Murder Me With Her 'Powers'

Court TV Exclusive: Inmate Who Attacked Scott Peterson Speaks Out

Linda & Todd Stermer

MI v. Linda Stermer: Battered & Burned Murder Trial

Smiling woman glances at birthday cupcakes.

Judge Ashley Addresses Outcry Over Henning Verdict

photo of ashley henning, cousin and friend

'I'm Furious': Ashley Henning's Friend, Cousin Blame Race For Verdict

Feisty judge lays down the law

Judge Threatens Victim Ashley Henning's Cousin with Jail for Shaming Jury

John Williams

'Cowards': Victim Ashley Henning's Cousin Calls Out Jurors, Judge Responds

Jordan Henning Sentenced

Jordan Henning Sentenced After First-Degree Manslaughter Conviction

A bearded man learns his fate.

Military Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Prosecutor Eric Carr

Military Wife Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Arguments

