Jury Selection Begins In Karen Read's Retrial

As jury selection begins for Karen Read's retrial, Judge Beverly Cannone issued a big ruling about whether she can point to a third party as the culprit. Plus, the man accused of killing his daughter by leaving her in a hot car rejects a plea deal. MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes ,

Latest Videos

Luigi Mangione walks in courthouse

Prosecutors Directed To Seek Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione

Ingolf Tuerk

Officer Tells Ingolf Tuerk 'Man Up' in Police Interview

graphic for Tuerk daily trial wrap

Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Day 3 Recap

rachel morin's accused killer

Trial Begins for Rachel Morin's Alleged Killer

middle-aged guy in a blue button-down chambray shirt in the woods.

Wife Charged with First-Degree Murder in Ex-Green Beret Husband's Death

back of a blond woman's head

Lori Daybell Loses Bid to Put Nate Eaton on Murder Trial Witness List

triple split screen of 3 man: one young preppy guy in a gingham button-down, one bald guy in late middle age with a white goatee, and a middle-aged guy with a moustache

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Judge Rules on Third Party Defense

pretty, middle-aged blonde woman sits for an interview in a room with a lamp, a plant, and a classic-looking blue and white patterned armchair

Karen Read Retrial: What to Expect When Jury Selection Begins Tomorrow

Steven Rocca

Victim Katie McLean's Ex-Husband Takes the Stand

man in suit testifies

Officer Describes Finding Ingolf Tuerk Unresponsive In Bed

tuerk's neighbor testifies

Sexts Between Tuerk's Neighbor & Wife Read in Court: 'I Wanna See Your Boobs'

This Is Our Story

Donna Adelson Wants Daughter Wendi's Book Excluded From Trial

MORE VIDEOS