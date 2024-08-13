Jury Selection Underway in the Investigative Reporter Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Jury selection is underway in the case against a Nevada politician accused of killing an investigative reporter. Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles is charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German. (8/12/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?