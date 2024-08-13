Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Jury Selection Underway in the Investigative Reporter Murder Trial

Jury selection is underway in the case against a Nevada politician accused of killing an investigative reporter. Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles is charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German. (8/12/24)   MORE

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Suspect Appears for Court Hearing

Triple Murder Over $600 Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing

Triple Murder Over $600 Trial: Defense Closing Argument

NV v. Robert Telles: Investigative Reporter Murder Trial Begins Monday

Maxwell Anderson Allegedly Planned Sade Robinson’s Murder

Dad in the Ditch Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Missing Classmate Murder Trial: Shover Defense's Opening Statement

Shover Prosecutor: This Case is 'About a Cold Blooded Revenge Killing'

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

Sarah Boone Files Hand-Written Motion for Funding

Victim of Online Predator Speaks to Court TV

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

