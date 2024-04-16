Jury Selection Update in Karen Read Trial

Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a collusion causing death, and motor vehicle manslaughter in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe. The defense maintains there are at least 3 other culprits. (4/16/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Julie Grant with a pic of victim Sade Robinson on the monitor.

Julie Grant Demands Justice For Sade Robinson

Scott Peterson in court on 4/16/24.

Scott Peterson Appears for Motions Hearing in Bid for New Trial

Karen Read walks toward the courthouse on Day 1 of jury selection.

Jury Selection Update in Karen Read Trial

OJ Simpson walks into court wearing a blue prison jumpsuit.

Will O.J. Simpson's Estate Pay the Goldmans?

Julie Grant with a picture of John O'Keefe on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Don't Forget About the Real Victim, John O'Keefe

Body cam vid of Chad Daybell after he was pulled over.

Patrol Sgt. Recalls Putting Chad Daybell in Patrol Car

Splitscreen of James Crumbley and prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Breaking Down James Crumbley's Profane Jail Phone Calls

Julie Grant: We Will Never Forget Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman

Graphic autopsy photos of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were shown. Detective Ray Hermosillo details ghastly discovery made on Daybell's property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Daybell case detective testifies.

Detective Recalls Horrific Discovery While Excavating Daybell Property

Julie Grant with a picture of Lori Vallow on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Mr. Doomsday Will Fail At the Blame Game

The panel discusses Lori Vallow Daybell's relationship with her brother, whose seen as her protector, and how the defense will have experts testify that there is no way to know how Tammy Daybell died.

The Relationship Between Lori Vallow Daybell and Her Brother, Alex Cox

MORE VIDEOS