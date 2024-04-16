Jury Selection Update in Karen Read Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a collusion causing death, and motor vehicle manslaughter in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe. The defense maintains there are at least 3 other culprits. (4/16/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?