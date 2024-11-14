Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Karen Read Attends Motions Hearing, Seeks to Postpone Re-Trial

Karen Read and her attorneys were back in court today for a series of motions, including a request to postpone her re-trial until April. Read is accused of backing her SUV into John O'Keefe and leaving him to die. (11/13/24) MORE

Latest Videos

Karen Read Motions Hearing

bearded man in prison jumper testifies as young female defendant looks on

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Witness Recalls 'Episode' Defendant Experienced

graphic of brad simpson with text

Brad Simpson Bought Cement, Buckets, Trash Bags After Wife Disappeared

A man testifies in court

Villa Defense Expert Calls State Evidence 'Unreliable'

dixie denise villa appears in court

Pediatrician Outlines Effects of Diphenhydramine in Babysitter's Trial

Richins Defense Statement

Grief Author Murder Case: Kouri Richins Attends Motions Hearing

Richins Motions Hearing

Judge Denies Bail for Kouri Richins at Motions Hearing

attorney delivers statement as defendant looks on

Prosecutor: Chloe Driver 'Understood the Wrongfulness of Her Actions'

Jose Ibarra sits in court

Jose Ibarra Requests Bench Trial in Murder of Laken Riley

Splitscreen of an older man's mug shot and a journalist standing outside a courthouse

Delphi Murders Trial: Richard Allen Guilty on All Counts

Joshua Hunsucker sits next to his attorney in court

Man Accused of Killing Wife, Poisoning Daughter Denied Bond

Monica Sementilli

Celebrity Stylist Murder: Defense Tries to Exclude Accomplice Evidence

