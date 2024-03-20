Karen Read Pretrial Hearing: Lawyers Argue Over New Discovery Motions

- Watch Live
Karen Read appeared in court for a pretrial hearing in which attorneys argued over 17 motions, all alleging discovery violations, filed by Read's attorneys. Read is accused in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe. (3/20/24) MORE
