Karen Read's Alcohol Consumption | Vinnie Politan Investigates

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Live from the courthouse, where Karen Read's retrial is currently in jury deliberation, Vinnie Politan and his guests discuss some of the key moments from the retrial, including the impact of Read's alcohol consumption. (6/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?