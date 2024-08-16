Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Kept Alive to Torture Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Kevin Allen delivers the prosecution's closing argument saying that Sean Finnegan was caught red-handed with a woman’s body that was defiled, beaten, stabbed, raped, choked and he slept feet from her for eight months. (8/16/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Kit Rodgers delivers the defense's closing argument.

Roberta Lee-Kennett takes the stand.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Roberta Lee-Kennett Takes Stand

Susan Lorincz verdict.

Verdict Reached in the Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

man in orange jumpsuit

Zion Teasley Charged in 2020 Stabbing

Amanda Sizemore delivers the defense's closing argument.

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Rich Buxman presents closing argument.

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Susan Lorincz in court.

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Lorincz Won't Testify in Own Defense

Desmond Burks is ordered undergo a competency evaluation.

Detroit Doctor Murder: Defendant Ordered to Undergo Competency Exam

3d diagram of living room

Jury Sees 3D Images of Crime Scene in Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

Woman with curly hair sits in court and speaks into a microphone.

Forensic Expert: Jennifer Paxton's DNA Found in Freezer, on Wall

Man in court with orange jumpsuit

Alex Murdaugh’s Appeal to be Heard by SC Supreme Court

