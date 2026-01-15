Kevin West's Text Messages: 'Cynthia And I Are Solid'

A detective testified about deleted text messages recovered from Kevin West's cell phone in which he tells various people of his plans to move out of his home and begin a life with Cynthia Ward. (1/14/26) MORE

Kevin West's Mother Testifies About Son's Affair: 'I Love Cynthia'

Kevin West's Text Messages: 'Cynthia And I Are Solid'

Former Au Pair Juliana Magalhaes Reviews Emails of Selling Story to Netflix

Juliana Magalhaes' Letter to Brendan Banfield: 'They Want Me to Cooperate'

Will Marcy West's Autopsy Support Defense's 'Intense Massage' Theory?

Kevin West's Letter to Affair Partner: '2024 Will Be Our Year'

Cynthia Ward Details Timeline of Affair, Engagement with Kevin West

Brendan Banfield's Former Au Pair Takes the Stand in Double Murder Trial

Bodycam Played in Court Reveals Chaotic Crime Scene in Banfield Home

Jury Hears Brendan Banfield in 911 Call | Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Medical Examiner Details Signs of Strangulation in Marcy West's Autopsy

