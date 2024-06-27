Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 32 Recap

As jury deliberations continue in the Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial, Karen Read's attorney, Alan Jackson, challenged the verdict form, which did not include 'not guilty' for the lesser included charges. (6/26/24)   MORE

As jury deliberations continue in the Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial, Karen Read's attorney, Alan Jackson, challenged the verdict form, which did not include 'not guilty' for the lesser included charges.

Marshella Chidester, who was charged in the Michigan boat club crash that killed two kids and injured many others, gives exclusive interview to Scripps News Detroit.

Boat Club Fatal Crash: Marshella Chidester Gives Exclusive Interview

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was back in front of a judge for a status conference. Clenney is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, who was stabbed to death inside their Miami apartment in 2022.

OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney in Court for Status Conference

Lawyer stands while animatedly presenting an argument in court.

Karen Read Trial: Judge Agrees to Add Language to Verdict Form

WebEx court hearing shows attorney, judge and defendant

Mia Bailey, Accused of Murdering Parents, Appears in Court

Sonya Henry testifies in court

'It Looked Terrible': Defendants' Sister Describes Mother's Injuries

Karen Read verdict form

Karen Read's Attorney Challenges Judge Over Verdict Forms

All of the evidence is in, the lawyers have made their final arguments and it's time to hear from the jury as they deliberate. Court TV investigates the tragic death of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe as the Karen Read trial is officially in a verdict watch.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 31 Recap

Tearful Doctor Testifies to Severity of Neglect of Sheila Murray

Matt Johnson in front of courthouse in Dedham, Mass.

Karen Read Verdict Watch: Matt Johnson Recaps Dramatic Day in Dedham

Wade Wilson sits in court

Jury Reaches Decision on Death Penalty for Wade Wilson

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Opening Statements

