Kouri Richins' Finances: How They Impact State's Case

How are Kouri Richins' finances going to impact the State's case after a forensic accountant took the stand and detailed Richins' spending habits, including her multimillion dollar debt. Justin Timberlake fights release of his arrest video. (3/4/26) MORE

Latest Videos

Kouri Richins Day 7

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 7

Dale Warner trial

Dee Warner's Brother: Dale Warner Wasn't Doing Anything To Find Missing Wife

Kouri Richins' spending habits

Kouri Richins' Debt: Forensic Accountant Says Eric's Signature Often Forged

Kouri Richins Day 6 wrap

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 6

Kouri Richins' call to M.E.

Kouri Richins and Medical Examiner Discuss Eric Richins' Toxicology Report

Kouri Richins Day 5

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 5

Carmen Lauber cross

Kouri Richins' Housekeeper Questioned About Criminal Past, Drug Use

Kevin West speaks at sentencing

Kevin West Maintains His Innocence At Murder Sentencing

Megan West testifies in court

Kevin West's Daughter Tells Dad, 'You Tried To Use Us To Save Yourself'

Kouri Richins day 4

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 4

Kouri Richins Day 3

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 3

Kouri Richins Day 2

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 2

