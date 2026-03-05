Kouri Richins' Lover Testifies Against Her

Kouri Richins' lover, Robert Grossman, testified against her as texts between the two were shown to the jury. Closing arguments are expected to start in Dale Warner's murder trial. (3/5/26) MORE

Kouri Richins Day 7

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 7

Dale Warner trial

Dee Warner's Brother: Dale Warner Wasn't Doing Anything To Find Missing Wife

Kouri Richins' spending habits

Kouri Richins' Debt: Forensic Accountant Says Eric's Signature Often Forged

Kouri Richins Day 6 wrap

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 6

Kouri Richins' call to M.E.

Kouri Richins and Medical Examiner Discuss Eric Richins' Toxicology Report

Kouri Richins Day 5

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 5

Carmen Lauber cross

Kouri Richins' Housekeeper Questioned About Criminal Past, Drug Use

Kevin West speaks at sentencing

Kevin West Maintains His Innocence At Murder Sentencing

Megan West testifies in court

Kevin West's Daughter Tells Dad, 'You Tried To Use Us To Save Yourself'

Kouri Richins day 4

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 4

Kouri Richins Day 3

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 3

Kouri Richins Day 2

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 2

