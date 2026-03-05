Kouri Richins' Lover Testifies Against Her

- Watch Live
Kouri Richins' lover, Robert Grossman, testified against her as texts between the two were shown to the jury. Closing arguments are expected to start in Dale Warner's murder trial. (3/5/26) MORE
