Kouri Richins Murder Trial: Opening Statements Expected Today

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Openings are expected in Kouri Richins' trial where she is accused of poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with a lethal dose of fentanyl and then writing a children's book on grief. The search for Nancy Guthrie enters its fourth week. (2/23/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?