Lead Prosecutor Details Plea Deal That Was Offered to Natalie Cochran

Before Natalie Cochran's murder trial, she was offered a plea deal. Lead prosecutor Tom Truman details what she was offered before a trial in which the jury ended up finding her guilty of murder. (1/30/25) MORE

splitscreen: uniformed paramedic and a female sobbing at a defense table in court.

Court Hears Sementilli Teen Daughter's Gut-Wrenching 911 Call

penny mcgee appears in court

Socialite Manslaughter Trial: Day 2 Highlights

Splitscreen: Crying female defendant wiith wild hair sobs as a female attorney delivers an argument in court.

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Monica Sementilli

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Matthew Victor and Stanley Seldon

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: The Defense Speaks After Guilty Verdict

victim's mother being interviewed

Michael Cochran's Mother: We Want 'No Mercy' For Natalie

Tom Truman and Ashley Acord

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Prosecutors Speak After Guilty Verdict

Natlaie Cochran Verdict

Verdict Reached in Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial

Wide shot of a courtroom in which a prosecutor animatedly points at a defendant like something out of a movie such as

State: Natalie Cochran Defense Has 'Schizophrenic Approach' to Michael

Natalie Cochran sits during closing arguments

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

text on screen

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

