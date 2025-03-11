Lori Daybell Wants Court TV Cameras Banned Despite TV Interview

Lori Daybell is due in court as she argues for Court TV's cameras to be banned from her Arizona murder trial. Plus, police say a teenager murdered and dismembered was lured to her death on a dating app. (3/11/25) MORE

