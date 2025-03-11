Lori Daybell Wants Court TV Cameras Banned Despite TV Interview

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Lori Daybell is due in court as she argues for Court TV's cameras to be banned from her Arizona murder trial. Plus, police say a teenager murdered and dismembered was lured to her death on a dating app. (3/11/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?