Luigi Mangione Charged with Second-Degree Murder in CEO's Death

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Luigi Mangione, the suspected gunman in the death of Brian Thompson, has been charged with second-degree murder. Court TV asks why he wasn't charged with first-degree murder. Ryan Borgwardt faked his death and walked away from his family. (12/13/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?