Luigi Mangione Faces More Criminal Charges From Federal Government

Luigi Mangione started his day in Pennsylvania, but ended in New York with more charges. He was initially charged with three counts of murder, but now faces more criminal charges from the federal government. Richard Allen to be sentenced. (12/19/24) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

judge giving sentence

Judge Sentences Taz Zarka to 64 to 89 Months in Prison

Taz Zarka Speaks Before Sentencing: 'I Am Not a Monster'

man testifying in court

 At Sentencing, Taz Zarka's Nephew Speaks of Zarka's Character

photo of kids and mom

Trial Date Set for Mom Accused of Murdering Three Young Kids

Middle aged woman sobs in court.

Mark Garrity's Mom: Taz Zarka Mopped His Floor As My Son Bled to Death

split screen of luigi mangione and reporter

Luigi Mangione Facing Federal Charges for Murder of CEO

Young perp walks into a jail or court setting

Watch Luigi Mangione Arrive at Pennsylvania Courthouse

Young man in prison garb looks behind his shoulder and appears to yell

Should Supporters Be Allowed to Fund Luigi Mangione's Defense?

Mangione Extradition

Luigi Mangione Expected to Waive Extradition

Zarka Jury Split

Jury Can't Reach Unanimous Decision in Aggravating Factor Penalty Phase

Older gentleman in a suit and tie learns his fate.

Killing in a Convenience Store Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

police interview

'He Was Going to Kill Me': Jeannine Jaramillo Lies to Police in Interview

