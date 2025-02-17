Luigi Mangione Thanks His Supporters From Behind Bars

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Luigi Mangione, who's accused of murdering Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare in a targeted attack in NYC on Dec. 4, 2024, thanks people for the outpouring of support in a statement posted on a website set up by his defense. (2/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?