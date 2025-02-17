Luigi Mangione Thanks His Supporters From Behind Bars

Luigi Mangione, who's accused of murdering Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare in a targeted attack in NYC on Dec. 4, 2024, thanks people for the outpouring of support in a statement posted on a website set up by his defense. (2/17/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Ingolf Tuerk

Ingolf Tuerk’s Defense Seeks Wife’s Breast Surgery Records

Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione Thanks His Supporters From Behind Bars

Jessica Barnes

Jessica Barnes' Mother Says She 'Didn't Want to Talk About Abuse'

Andrew Lester & Ralph Yarl

Prosecutor Seeks 5 Year Prison Time for Andrew Lester, Who Shot Black Teen

split screen of zachary hughes and christina parcell

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

split screen of zachary hughes and dna analyst

Zachary Hughes' DNA Found Under Christina Parcell's Nails

Andrew Lester

Andrew Lester, 86, Pleads Guilty to 2023 Shooting of Ralph Yarl

diagram shows victim Christina Parcell's stab wounds

Medical Examiner: Christina Parcell Had 35 Sharp Force Injuries

news anchor speaks animatedly as a picture of a speeding truck is displayed on the monitor.

Ted Rowlands: O.J. Simpson's Win Was the Result of 'A Perfect Storm'

rachel henry sentencing

Judge Says Rachel Henry's Case Is 'One of the Court's Most Horrific' Cases

Officer testifying in court

Lead Investigator Testifies About Jessica Barnes' Death

rachel henry appears in court

Rachel Henry Faces Sentencing for Murder of 3 Children

MORE VIDEOS