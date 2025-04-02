Medical Examiner: Katie McLean's Cause of Death Was 'Strangulation'

Dr. Michelle Matthews, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Katie McLean, testifies that her cause of death was "strangulation." Dr. Matthews detailed McLean's injuries to the jury. (4/2/25) MORE

tuerk day 4

Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Day 4 Recap

Jury Seated in Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial in Arizona

Ingolf Tuerk

Ingolf Tuerk to Police: 'I Just Choked Her'

Ingolf Tuerk

Police to Ingolf Tuerk: 'We Need You To Tell Us Where She Is'

Ingolf Tuerk

Officer Tells Ingolf Tuerk 'Man Up' in Police Interview

Linda and Todd Stermer

Fire Investigator Recalls Linda Stermer Explaining Why She Ran to the Van

graphic for Tuerk daily trial wrap

Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Day 3 Recap

Wife Charged with First-Degree Murder in Ex-Green Beret Husband's Death

Lori Daybell Loses Bid to Put Nate Eaton on Murder Trial Witness List

Steven Rocca

Victim Katie McLean's Ex-Husband Takes the Stand

man in suit testifies

Officer Describes Finding Ingolf Tuerk Unresponsive In Bed

