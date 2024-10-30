Melody Farris Decides Not To Testify in Her Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Melody Farris decides not to take the stand in her defense. The defense concludes their presentation of evidence on Tuesday and rested its case, with closing arguments scheduled for Wednesday. Jury sees Richard Allen interrogation videos. (10/29/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?