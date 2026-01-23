Michael McKee's Attorney Enters Not Guilty Plea in Tepe Murder Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Michael McKee's defense attorney entered a plea of not guilty to all charges at his arraignment on Friday. McKee is accused of murdering his ex-wife and her dentist husband in their Columbus, Ohio, home. (1/23/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?