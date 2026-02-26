Nancy Guthrie: Did Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos Botch Investigation?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, questions are being raised whether this investigation was botched from the beginning, with some blaming Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos for how the investigation has been handled from the outset. (2/26/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?