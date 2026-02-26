Nancy Guthrie: Did Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos Botch Investigation?

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, questions are being raised whether this investigation was botched from the beginning, with some blaming Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos for how the investigation has been handled from the outset. (2/26/26) MORE

