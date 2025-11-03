rachel wade iwak

New Photos Released of Knife Sheath Tying Bryan Kohberger to Murders

Officials have released more photos from the Bryan Kohberger investigation, including images of the knife sheath investigators found at the crime scene. Investigators used DNA collected from the sheath to connect Kohberger to the murders. (11/3/25) MORE

Darin Thrailkill

Father Figure Murder Trial: Opening Statement Highlights

alicia andrews reacts to verdict

FL v. Alicia Andrews | The Murder of Julio Foolio: Watch the Verdict!

Julio Foolio Murder Trial: Chaos Erupts Over Photography in Court

On cross, Alicia Andrews' lies to police about the trip where Julio Foolio was killed were exposed. She admitted lying about who was at the Airbnb and claiming she didn't recognize a co-defendant despite having tattoos of his gang name.

Julio Foolio Murder Defendant Caught Lying About 'Reconciliation Trip'

Stephanie Pavlons Facebook messages

Det. Reads FB Messages Sent From Victim's Account, After She Allegedly Died

Alicia Andrews said she was unaware of murder plot against rapper Julio Foolio. She described hearing gunshots but not knowing anyone died, and claimed her boyfriend used her phone to communicate with others without her knowledge.

Alicia Andrews Says She Knew Nothing of Julio Foolio Murder Plot

Julio Foolio murder defendant Alicia Andrews testified about abuse she suffered at the hands of Isaiah Chance, including being beaten in a car for 20 minutes straight.

Andrews Details Abuse At Hands of Boyfriend: 'He Beat Me for 20 Minutes'

Julio Foolio was killed in Tampa after posting his location on social media. Three alleged shooters from a suspected rival gang are accused of shooting the rapper. Of the 5 suspects who were arrested, Alicia Andrews is first to face trial.

Alicia Andrews is the First of 5 to Face Trial for Julio Foolio's Murder

Alicia Andrews domestic violence

Julio Foolio Murder Trial: Defendant Alicia Andrews Details Domestic Abuse

Judge conducts formal colloquy of Julio Foolio murder suspect Alicia Andrews, who agrees to testify, confirming no one coerced her and no promises were made. The judge finds her decision knowing and voluntary.

Julio Foolio Murder Defendant: No One Threatened, Pressured or Coerced Me

Stephanie Pavlons' journal entries

Victim Stephanie Pavlons' Journal Entries Detail Abuse by Matthew Pahl

