New Trial Date Set for Timothy Herrington Jr.

A new trial date of Oct. 13, 2025 is set for Timothy Herrington Jr., who's accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmy Jay Lee. A mistrial was declared in Herrington's first trial last Dec. after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. (4/29/25) MORE

splitscreen of 2 college-aged young Black men

Jennifer McCabe testifies

Jennifer McCabe Describes Karen Read's Phone Call: 'She Was Hysterical'

Ian Whiffin testifies in court

Karen Read Defense Questions Evidence From John O'Keefe's Phone

desmond mills testifies

Ex-Cop Desmond Mills Testifies to Beating Tyre Nichols With Baton

police crime scene in wooded area

Police Arrest Man For CT Woman's Murder, Dispelling Serial Killer Rumors

RowVaughn Wells

Tyre Nichols' Mother When Told Son Was Dead: 'I Just Lost It, I lost It'

two men in court

Defense: Tyre Nichols' Death A Tragedy, Not Criminal

booking photos of victorino and hunter

Resentencing Begins For Troy Victorino And Jerone Hunter For Xbox Murders

Tadarrius Bean in court

Tadarrius Bean's Attorney: Officers Were 'Trying To Do Their Job'

prosecution shows nichols beating video

Prosecution: Tyre Nichols' Head Injury 'Looked Like A Car Wreck'

graphic of phone and data

Cell Phone Expert Testifies To John O'Keefe's Phone's Movements

Karen Read sits in court

US Supreme Court Rejects Karen Read Appeal

