Newly-Released Photos Detail House Where Idaho Students Were Killed

Court TV has obtained hundreds of newly-released crime scene photos that offer a clear look at the interior and exterior of the now-demolished home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death by Bryan Kohberger. (8/23/25) MORE

Newly-Released Photos Detail House Where Idaho Students Were Killed

Hitman Luis Rivera Takes the Stand in Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Judge Admonishes Donna Adelson for Not Controlling Emotions

Parents of Missing Emmanuel Haro Arrested on Murder Charges

'I Saw A Bloody Head': Neighbor Describes Finding Dan Markel

Prosecution: Donna Adelson 'Hated Dan Markel'

Donna Adelson Defense: 'Two Men Killed Danny Markel'

Lyle Menendez Faces Parole Board After Erik Denied Release

Erik Menendez Denied Parole for Misbehavior in Prison

Bryan Kohberger Complains of Sexual Harassment, Lack of Vegan Prison Food

