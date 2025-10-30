Interview with a Killer Banner - Rachel Wade

No Confession, No Texts: Officer Admits Lack of Evidence Against Andrews

Det. Juan Ramos admitted Alicia Andrews never confessed to knowing about the Julio Foolio murder plot and was never seen with a gun. No texts exist between Andrews and co-defendants about the killing, no written communications prove guilt. (10/30/25) MORE

Det. Ramos said Alicia Andrews seemed

Officer: Foolio Suspect Was Annoyed, Not Fearful, During Interrogation

Outside the jury's presence, the judge admonished defense co-counsel for speaking out of turn, rolling her eyes and making gestures. Julio Foolio's mom's attorney denied defense accusations that he was secretly recording court proceedings.

Judge in Julio Foolio Case: Stop Making Faces, Lose the Attitude

Alicia Andrews stayed at Airbnb posting on Instagram while co-defendants went to Teasers to stalk victim Julio Foolio.

Detective: Andrews Was on Instagram While Co-conspirators Stalked Foolio

Det. Juan Ramos said Alicia Andrews wasn't present during hours of packing at Sean Gathright's home before the murder. Andrews only arrived at 3:20 p.m., going from a BMW to the backseat of an Impala without interacting with co-defendants.

Officer: Andrews Wasn't Present For Hours of Packing Before Foolio Murder

Alicia Andrews could be seen in McDonald's drive-thru surveillance footage smoking in the car with codefendant Davion Murphy.

Defendant Seen on McDonald's Drive-Thru Cam Before Julio Foolio Murder

In an intense interrogation, detectives explained to Alicia Andrews how her phone's data placed her at Julio Foolio's murder scene.

Police Grill Julio Foolio Murder Suspect: 'Your Phone Killed You'

Det. Juan Ramos detailed crucial phone records and location data from the night Julio Foolio was killed.

Detective Reveals Phone Records From Night of Julio Foolio Shooting

Det. Juan Ramos detailed security footage showing the defendants moving bags and equipment into the home of a co-defendant the day before rapper Julio Foolio was killed.

Detective: Suspects Moved Items Into Home Day Before Julio Foolio Murder

