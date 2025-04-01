Officer Tells Ingolf Tuerk 'Man Up' in Police Interview

On Tuesday, the jury heard Dr. Ingolf Tuerk's police interview with Sgt. Jeffrey Kotkowski. Tuerk tells officers he has very little memory of the hours surrounding Katie McLean's disappearance. (4/1/25) MORE

Officer Tells Ingolf Tuerk 'Man Up' in Police Interview

Fire Investigator Recalls Linda Stermer Explaining Why She Ran to the Van

Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Day 3 Recap

Wife Charged with First-Degree Murder in Ex-Green Beret Husband's Death

Lori Daybell Loses Bid to Put Nate Eaton on Murder Trial Witness List

Victim Katie McLean's Ex-Husband Takes the Stand

Officer Describes Finding Ingolf Tuerk Unresponsive In Bed

Sexts Between Tuerk's Neighbor & Wife Read in Court: 'I Wanna See Your Boobs'

Jury Selection Begins in Lori Vallow Daybell's Murder Trial

SNEEK PEAK: Inside the Jury Room | Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?

Neighbor Cross-Examined About Racy Texts With Ingolf Tuerk's Wife

Judge Sets Bond After Witness in Linda Stermer Trial Ignored Subpoena

