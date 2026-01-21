'Pants on Fire' Moments that Secured Kevin West's Guilty Verdict

Court TV presents the 'pants on fire' moments that secured former fire battalion chief Kevin West's guilty verdict. West was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the January 2024 death of his wife, Marcy West. (1/21/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

'pants on fire'

'Pants on Fire' Moments that Secured Kevin West's Guilty Verdict

71 jailhouse letters written by Juliana Magalhães

Jailhouse Letters Au Pair Juliana Magalhães Wrote to Brendan Banfield

Christine Banfield's father, Gary Benson

Christine Banfield's Father Takes Stand in Brendan Banfield's Murder Trial

Kathryn Restelli testifies

Kathryn Restelli Admits To Plotting Husband's Murder At Brother's Trial

Kevin West verdict

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Kevin West

Jury Deliberating in Kevin West's Murder Trial

Attorney Ben Chew

Johnny Depp's Attorney Weighs in On Brendan Banfield Trial

kevin west defense closing arguments

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

kevin west closing arguments

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Kevin West in court

Kevin West Testifies, Denies Murdering Wife

Kevin West testifies

Kevin West Details Marriage to Marcy West, Affair with Cynthia Ward

dennis west testifies

Kevin West's Father Testifies About Events After Marcy West's Death

MORE VIDEOS