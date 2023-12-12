Phil Markel on Agony of Child Loss: It's 'not in the order of nature'

Phil Markel spoke at the sentencing for Charlie Adelson, one of the people responsible for the death of his son, Dan. Phil recalled Dan's birth, bar mitzvah, and other memories before declaring child loss is "not in the order of nature." (12/12/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

photos of a man and a woman

On the Docket: OnlyFans Model Murder Case

split screen of cell phone video and Hannah Payne

After the Verdict: Car Crash Vigilante Trial

photo of book cover in monitor in studio

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces New Book

Hannah Payne cries in court

Car Crash Vigilante Trial: Watch the Verdict

Photos of Richard Allen's former attorneys

IN Supreme Court Schedules Hearing on Richard Allen's Case

Closing: Prosecutor Said Kenneth Herring Didn't Have to Die

GA v. Hannah Payne: Defense Closing Arguments

attorney deliveres opening statements in court

Brice Rhodes' Defense Invokes Breonna Taylor in Opening Statement

Phil Markel on Agony of Child Loss: It's 'not in the order of nature'

Prosecutor delivers opening statements

Witness to Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Clayton County PD Detective Keon Hayward testifies

Detective Shows Double Safety Feature of Alleged Murder Weapon

Charlie Adelson at his sentencing.

Charlie Adelson Declares 'I Maintain My Innocence' Before Sentencing

MORE VIDEOS