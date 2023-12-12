Phil Markel on Agony of Child Loss: It's 'not in the order of nature'

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Phil Markel spoke at the sentencing for Charlie Adelson, one of the people responsible for the death of his son, Dan. Phil recalled Dan's birth, bar mitzvah, and other memories before declaring child loss is "not in the order of nature." (12/12/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?