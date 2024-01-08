Pizza Delivery Murder Retrial: Jury Selection Begins Tuesday

- Watch Live
Erica Stefanko was found guilty of placing a bogus pizza order to lure victim Ashley Biggs to her death. That conviction was overturned based on the remote testimony of a witness that an appellate court found fault with. She will be retried. (1/8/24) MORE
