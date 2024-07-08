Plastic Surgeon Pleads Not Guilty in Death of His Wife

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Benjamin Brown, a plastic surgeon charged in connection with the death of his wife, entered a not guilty plea after waiving his arraignment, which was scheduled to take place July 10. (7/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?