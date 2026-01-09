Police Chief Speaks Out About Ohio Dentist, Wife's Murders

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant speaks out about Spencer and Monique Tepe's deaths, who were found with gunshot wounds in their home on Dec. 30. Prosecutors slam 'meritless' claims made by Luigi Mangione's defense. (1/9/26) MORE

Luigi Mangione sketch

Luigi Mangione’s Federal Death Penalty Trial Could Begin Before End of Year

Convicted killer Paul Hicks is sentenced

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Paul Hicks Sentenced

Jamica Mills Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Ariel Spillner

Kevin West's defense theory

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Could Vigorous Massage Have Caused Death?

natasha mulder testifies

Sister-In-Law Testifies About Visit Before Marcy West Died

mulder testimony in west trial

Marcy West's Mother Details Knowledge of Marriage Strain

Deaths of Spencer and Monique Tepe

Ohio Couple's Murder: 'There Are Some Things We Can't Talk About'

constance hahn testimony

ER Coworker Says Kevin West Never Talked to Marcy West at Work

kevin west police interview

Bodycam: Kevin West Says Wife Had No Health History of Concern

Former adult star Devyn Michaels is sentenced

Love Triangle Beheading Trial: Former Adult Star Devyn Michaels Sentenced

Disguised as Suicide Murder Trial: Alleged Victim's Son Takes Stand

Nick Reiner court sketch

Reiner Family Murders: Nick Reiner's Arraignment Postponed to Feb. 23

