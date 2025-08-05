Police: Confirmed Sighting of Austin Drummond Amid Growing Manhunt

Investigators confirmed Austin Drummond was seen on a citizen's surveillance camera after they announced the arrest of three people for allegedly helping him. Drummond is accused of killing four members of a family and abandoning an infant. MORE

