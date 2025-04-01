Police to Ingolf Tuerk: 'We Need You To Tell Us Where She Is'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
In a police interview with Ingolf Tuerk, the officer tells Tuerk, 'We need you to tell us where she is, so we can bring her home to her family.' Tuerk is accused of murdering his wife, Katie McLean. (4/1/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?