Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: The Defense Speaks After Guilty Verdict

Natalie Cochran's defense attorneys, Matthew Victor and Stanley Seldon, speak with Court TV after their client was convicted of poisoning her husband, Michael Cochran, saying the guilty verdict was 'unconscionable.' (1/29/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

judge sits on bench

911 Call: Collin Griffith Says His Mother Fell Onto Knife

A woman testifies in court

Neighbor Describes Seeing Catherine Griffith Pulled By Her Hair

Matthew Victor and Stanley Seldon

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: The Defense Speaks After Guilty Verdict

victim's mother being interviewed

Michael Cochran's Mother: We Want 'No Mercy' For Natalie

Tom Truman and Ashley Acord

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Prosecutors Speak After Guilty Verdict

Collin Griffith in court

Defense: Collin Griffith's Mother Was 'Unpredictable' And 'Erratic'

Natlaie Cochran Verdict

Verdict Reached in Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial

Mark Levine delivers opening statement

Prosecutor: Collin Griffith 'Viciously And Savagely' Killed his Mother

Collin Griffith stands with his attorney in court

Collin Griffith Asks To Be Excused From Courtroom During 911 Call

Splitscreen of two young African-American males in court. One is on the stand, one is watching from the defense table.

A$AP Rocky accuser was stunned, furious when friend pulled gun on him

Wide shot of a courtroom in which a prosecutor animatedly points at a defendant like something out of a movie such as

State: Natalie Cochran Defense Has 'Schizophrenic Approach' to Michael

Natalie Cochran sits during closing arguments

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

MORE VIDEOS