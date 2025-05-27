Prosecution Ahead Of Schedule In Karen Read Retrial

As the prosecution winds down its case-in-chief against Karen Read, Julie Grant and experts discuss whether the Commonwealth has proven its case. Plus, Kid Cudi faces backlash after testifying against Sean 'Diddy' Combs. (5/27/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes ,

Latest Videos

Karen Read's Lexus

Accident Reconstructionist Details Inspection of Karen Read's Lexus SUV

prosecution's case against Karen Read

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Best Moments From the Commonwealth

Henning denied

Judge to Jordan Henning: 'I Do Not Believe You At All'

Jordan Henning in court

Jordan Henning Claims Abuse, Admits Fetlife Membership

young-ish preppy-looking guy ata podium

Ex-Officer Christopher Schurr Won’t Face Retrial in Patrick Lyoya’s Death

Bryan Kohberger selfie

Bryan Kohberger Seeks To Delay Trial, Citing Leaks

dylan adams police interview

Dylan Adams Says He Lied About Being Forced to Rape Holly Bobo

splitscreen: bearded man in court/smiling woman in a family photo

Jordan Henning Seeks Lighter Sentence for Killing Wife, Cites Her Abuse

split screen of dr. aisik wolf and karen read

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Jurors Return, With Small Adjustment

Judge Beverly Cannone in court

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Cameras Off, Jurors Questioned

graphic for Karen Read daily trial wrap day 19

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 19 Recap

Zachary Adams in court

Dylan Adams Denies Killing Holly Bobo At Brother's Hearing

MORE VIDEOS