Prosecutors Point to Ana Walshe Affair As Possible Motive for Murder

Prosecutors want to say that Ana Walshe's affair is part of the motive for the alleged murder committed by Brian Walshe. Walshe is facing a murder charge in the case of his missing wife, Ana Walshe, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023. (12/3/25) MORE

Latest Videos

DNA Analyst David Gould details evidence from the Brian Walshe murder investigation

Brian Walshe Murder Investigation Evidence: Tyvek Suit and Cutting Tools

brian walshe day 2

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 2

Brian Walshe web searces

Walshe Web Searches: 'Ways to Dispose Body,' YouTube 'Cleaning Up Dead Body'

Cut on Brian Walshe's thumb.

Detective Details Taking Brian Walshe Into Custody, Seeing Cut on Thumb

Ana Walshe 'Sudden Unexplained Death'

Brian Walshe's Defense Say Ana Died of 'Sudden Unexplained Death'

alex murdaugh appeal

Alex Murdaugh Gets Date For Appeal Hearing in Murder Case

brian walshe day 1

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 1

Det. Harrison Schmidt details interviewing Brian Walshe

Police Interview Brian Walshe at Home After Wife's Disappearance

Brian Walshe's defense openings

Defense: Ana Said Brian Walshe Was Her 'Best Friend,' Discussed 'Future'

Brian Walshe Prosecution Openings

Prosecution: Brian Walshe Searched 'How to Saw... Dismember a Body'

jury has been seated in Brian Walshe's murder trial

Brian Walshe's Murder Trial Set to Start Monday

