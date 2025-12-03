Prosecutors Point to Ana Walshe Affair As Possible Motive for Murder

- Watch Live
Prosecutors want to say that Ana Walshe's affair is part of the motive for the alleged murder committed by Brian Walshe. Walshe is facing a murder charge in the case of his missing wife, Ana Walshe, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023. (12/3/25) MORE
