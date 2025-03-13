Rex Heuermann Back in Court: Attorneys Want 5 Separate Trials

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann's attorneys are pushing for 5 separate trials; they say it influences the jury when so many allegations are lumped together with so many victims. The defense also wants DNA evidence excluded. (3/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?