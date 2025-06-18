Rex Heuermann Back in Court For Critical DNA Hearings

- Watch Live
Rex Heuermann's Frye hearing continued today to determine if critical DNA evidence will be allowed in at trial. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the murders of seven women whose remains were found on Long Island, New York's Gilgo Beach. (6/17/25) MORE
