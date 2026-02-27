- Watch Live
Carmen Lauber, the Richins' family housekeeper returns to the stand as Kouri Richins faces accusations of poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with a lethal dose of fentanyl. New reward brings hundreds of tips in Nancy Guthrie case. (2/27/26) MORE
