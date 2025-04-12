interview with a killer season 2 banner

Serial Killer Confesses in Front of Court TV Cameras

David Scott interviewed Gary Michael Hilton for the Season 2 premiere of "Interview with a Killer." He spoke to Vinnie to talk about witnessing the National Forest Serial Killer confess in person. Watch it Sunday @ 8pm ET/PT on Court TV. (4/12/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Serial Killings

Latest Videos

Menendez Brothers Resentencing Hearing Will Go Forward

Linda Stermer's Attorney: 'I'm Stunned and Extremely Disappointed'

Stermer’s Daughter: My Brother Is on So Many Drugs It’s Not Even Funny

Linda Stermer Verdict

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Fabio Sementilli's Sisters: 'We Can Never Forgive What She's Done'

Detective Explains Crime Scene Where Christine Holloway's Body was Found

Monica Sementilli Verdict

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

CT v. Jose Morales: Pivotal Moments From Day 2

CT v. Jose Morales: Pivotal Moments From Day 1

Recapping Bryan Kohberger's Evidentiary Hearing

Codefendant Accuses Brandon Barnes Of Psychological Torture

