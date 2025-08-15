Serial Killer or Husband: Who Killed Melissa Wolfenbarger?

Christopher Wolfenbarger is standing trial for murdering his wife, Melissa, but his defense is pointing to her father: the Flint River Killer. Plus, why Bryan Kohberger is complaining about his life behind bars. (8/15/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem, Serial Killings ,

Latest Videos

female witness on stand

GA v. Christopher Wolfenbarger: Day 1 Recap

male defendant in court

Evidence From Karen Read Investigator Could Be Allowed In Walshe Trial

Melissa Patton's sister, Tina Patton, reveals troubling details about the marriage of Chris Wolfenbarger and Melissa.

Sister Details Melissa and Chris Wolfenbarger's Troubled Marriage

Witness testifies in court

Witness Claims Evidence Missing From Killer's Daughter Murder Trial

Nicholas Kassotis' attorney Doug Weinstein

Defense Attorney: Nicholas Kassotis 'Genuinely Was In Fear'

Defense attorney addresses Jury

Christopher Wolfenbarger's Defense Points To Other Suspects

kai andrew interview

Jury Foreperson: Jim McIntyre Didn't Help Nicholas Kassotis' Defense

powerpoint slide with text and photo of Melissa Wolfenbarger

Killer's Daughter Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Nicholas Kassotis is sentenced

Judge Tells Nicholas Kassotis 'You Desecrated Mindi's Body in a Vile Way'

Nicholas Kassotis VIS

Nicholas Kassotis' Mother Says 'Jury Got This Wrong'

Nicholas Kassotis verdict

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Christopher Wolfenbarger

Is the 'Flint River Killer' Relevant to Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial?

MORE VIDEOS