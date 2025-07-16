- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Shelby Nealy, who admitted killing his ex-wife and her family, faces sentencing in the in-laws' deaths. Jurors will decide whether to sentence him to death or live without parole. Nealy is already serving 30-years for his ex's death. (7/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?