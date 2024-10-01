Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Sheriff Who Allegedly Killed Judge Resigns, Retains New Attorneys

Former sheriff Shawn 'Mickey' Stines, who's accused of shooting and killing district judge Kevin Mullins, resigns before his Oct. 1 court hearing and retains new attorneys. Carly Gregg's defense files motion for appeal. (9/30/24) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Convicted woman stands in court

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Pamela Bordeaux Sentencing

surveillance video shows shooting in judge's chambers

Video Shows Kentucky Sheriff Shoot Judge in Chambers

Police body cam footage of a suspect in custody in the back of a squad car.

Body Camera Footage of Quinton Nixon's Arrest Played in Court

Young bearded defendant speaks from defense table

Quinton Nixon Opening: 'I’m Not a Monster...This Was Self-Defense'

Young female prosecutor speaks at a podium

Prosecution Opening: 'These Acts Were Not Committed in Self-Defense'

Young bearded defendant speaks into a microphone

Quinton Nixon: 'Several of My Rights Have Been Violated'

Young woman being interviewed

Toby Madden and Rachelle Brewsaugh’s Daughter Joins Court TV

Amber Guyger

Amber Guyger Eligible for Parole

Photo and text from shawn stines resignation letter

KY Sheriff Accused of Killing Judge Resigns Before Court Hearing

splitscreen: mugshot of a young man and a photo of a young woman

Ohio Man Accused in Woman's Murder is Pro Se Defendant in Bench Trial

Hannah Gutierrez stands in court

Judge Denies Hannah Gutierrez's Motion For New Trial

photo of girl inmate and information on motion filed

Carly Gregg's Lawyer Requests New Trial

MORE VIDEOS