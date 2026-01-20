'Somebody's Dead Here': Keith Caneiro's Neighbor Calls 911

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dr. Boris Volshteyn found Keith Caneiro's body while on the phone with 911 after reporting he saw smoke coming from the home. Keith's brother, Paul Caneiro, is charged with murdering Keith and his family before setting fire to the home as well as his MORE
Do you want to continue watching?