Suitcase By The River Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Jason Chen is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the 2022 death of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Prosecutors allege Chen murdered and dismembered Pace before leaving her remains in a suitcase. (1/13/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Jose Gonzalez Sentenced

Man Sentenced for Murdering Younger Mistress

Female witness wears a red blazer in court. She looks sad.

Jasmine Pace's Mother Recalls Search for Daughter

Dr Marie Russell testifies

Judge Allows Karen Read Dog Bite Expert to Testify

Tracey Nix

FL v. Tracey Nix: Forgetful Grandmother Manslaughter Trial

suitcase shown in trial of Jason Chen

Suitcase By The River Murder Trial: Opening Statements

male defendant testifying

Victor Rivera Testifies to ‘No Memory’ of Shooting Patricia and Matthew

defendant testifying

Victor Rivera Takes the Stand in his Defense

zachary hughes and Christina Parcell

SC v. Zachary Hughes: Rose Petal Murder Trial

Middle-aged blonde guy sits in a courtroom gallery.

'Turtleboy' Wants Witness Intimidation and Conspiracy Case Dismissed

male testifies in court

Medical Examiner Details Autopsy Reports of Champagne and Swett

Natalie Cochran

WV v. Natalie Cochran: Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial

Zachary Hughes plays piano

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Concert Pianist Charged With Murder

MORE VIDEOS