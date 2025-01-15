Suitcase By The River Murder Trial: The Bloody Crime Scene

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Michelle Johnson, a crime scene investigator takes the stand and walks the jury through the bloody crime scene where prosecutors say Jason Chen stabbed his girlfriend, Jasmine Pace, 60 times, leaving blood all over his apartment. (1/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?