Suitcase By the River Murder Trial: Victim's Mom Confronted Defendant

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Catrina Bean, Jasmine Pace's mom, said she confronted Jason Chen and knocked on doors throughout his building after receiving a pin drop message from Pace showing Chen's apartment location. Chen is accused of stabbing Pace over 60 times. (1/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?